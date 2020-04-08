Bay Area coronavirus job losses will top 800,000: report

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bay Area faces job losses in May that could top 800,000, according to a brutal assessment released Wednesday that suggests the coronavirus could bludgeon the region's economy in the months ahead.

In addition, California job losses are expected to be in the region of 3.9 million, as measured by non-farm payroll jobs, the Stockton-based Center for Business and Policy Research said Wednesday in an early assessment of the employment effects of the coronavirus.

The Bay Area is expected to lose 835,000 jobs in May, with Santa Clara County losing 204,000 jobs, and the combined region of San Francisco, the East Bay, and San Mateo County shedding 522,000 positions, according to the Center, which is based at the University of the Pacific.

The report predicted that in May, the unemployment rate will soar to 17 percent in the Bay Area, and 18.8 percent in California.

"The lowest peak unemployment rate, 15.3 percent, is projected in Santa Clara County where its tech-oriented economy is more resistant than average," according to the report that was prepared by Jeffrey Michael, the Business Center's director.

The projection for Santa Clara County might seem to be good news, but the report pointed out that Silicon Valley will still be hammered by coronavirus-linked economic woes.

The 15.3 percent unemployment rate in the South Bay "represents a record high level of unemployment for Santa Clara County with job losses concentrated in lower-paid service workers that already struggle," Michael wrote in the report.

