Bay Area coronavirus update

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday is discussing allocating more than $17 million toward immediate emergency housing for residents infected with COVID-19 in a proposal from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and councilmembers Raul Peralez and Dev Davis.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city will begin providing expanded coronavirus testing for frontline workers like law enforcement and health care workers. The expanded testing will take place at Piers 30-32 and operate as a drive-thru testing site.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order that severely restricts the amount of people going to work, BART announced that it will cancel every other train during its weekday hours of operation until further notice.

The University of California said it will provide $2 million in seed funding to scientists across the state to help jump-start high-impact research projects and accelerate urgently-needed breakthroughs to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 634 cases, 15 deaths (566 cases, 12 deaths at last check Monday)

Contra Costa County: 442 cases, 7 deaths (386 cases, 6 deaths on Monday)

Marin County: 143 cases, 9 deaths (141 cases, 7 deaths on Monday)

Monterey County: 63 cases, 2 deaths (53 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)

Napa County: 23 cases, 2 deaths (20 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)

San Francisco County: 622 cases, 9 deaths (583 cases, 9 deaths on Monday)

San Mateo County: 589 cases, 21 deaths (579 cases, 13 deaths on Monday)

Santa Clara County: 1,285 cases, 43 deaths (1,207 cases, 39 deaths on Monday)

Santa Cruz County: 71 cases, 1 death (69 cases, 1 death on Monday)

Solano County: 88 cases, 1 death (73 cases, 1 death on Monday)

Sonoma County: 115 cases, 1 death (111 cases, 1 death on Monday)

Statewide: 15,865 cases, 374 deaths (15,444 cases, 346 deaths on Sunday)

