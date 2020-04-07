Bay Area coronavirus update

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday is discussing allocating more than $17 million toward immediate emergency housing for residents infected with COVID-19 in a proposal from San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Vice Mayor Chappie Jones and councilmembers Raul Peralez and Dev Davis.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced the city will begin providing expanded coronavirus testing for frontline workers like law enforcement and health care workers. The expanded testing will take place at Piers 30-32 and operate as a drive-thru testing site.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order that severely restricts the amount of people going to work, BART announced that it will cancel every other train during its weekday hours of operation until further notice.

The University of California said it will provide $2 million in seed funding to scientists across the state to help jump-start high-impact research projects and accelerate urgently-needed breakthroughs to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

