The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued yet another Spare the Air alert for Tuesday because of smoke from the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County that is spreading across much of the region, including Napa County.
Haze and smoke from the Sonoma County fire began appearing in Napa County on Monday. Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services reported no active fires within its borders as of 2:30 p.m.
Napa County issued an alert Monday afternoon, saying the air quality in Napa County is forecasted to be in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category due to smoke from the Kincade fire in Sonoma County and another fire in the Suisun Marsh.
There may be "isolated incidents" in which Napa Valley's air falls into the "Unhealthy" category, a level up in severity, according to a county press release.
Solano County alerted residents Monday afternoon that "heavy smoke" in the area was expected to last through Thursday. It warned that vulnerable populations - including children, seniors, and people with heart or lung conditions - should minimize outdoor activities, and take additional precautions as necessary.
If people smell smoke, the air district recommends that they stay inside with windows and doors closed, and should set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent smoky air from moving inside.
People can find real-time air quality readings at https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs and can sign up for text alerts from the air district by texting "START" to 817-57 or visit www.baaqmd.gov/txtalert.
With reports from Bay City News Service and Register reporter Howard Yune.