Bay Area ERs are eerily empty and worried you're too afraid to visit

Still, doctors are concerned that some people may be taking the shelter-in-place mandate too far.

"For stroke in particular, the faster you treat the patient, the better the outcome is," Tong said. "This is not the time to say I'll put off this weakness or slurred speech because you're going to miss the opportunity to be treated, and there's no reason to be concerned. We have the protocols in place to manage you in a safe way."

Russell Rodriguez, director of emergency medicine for John Muir Health, has seen patients with chest pain, appendicitis, severe back pain and other maladies wait to come to the emergency room.

"We do not want patients to delay necessary care and come to us when a situation that could have been addressed earlier is now a much more complicated or debilitating injury or illness," Rodriguez said. "We can safely care for any patient right now."

Blomkalns from Stanford agreed.

Whether people are taking the shelter warning too seriously or are afraid to come in, she said, "that's what we're trying to combat. Being in the hospital is really safe."