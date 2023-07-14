A Spare the Air alert issued for Friday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has been extended to Saturday as hot temperatures are expected to combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy amounts of smog.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected across much of the inland Bay Area this weekend, including the upper Napa Valley, and the air district is encouraging people to limit smog levels by avoiding unnecessary trips by car.

People are advised to also limit outdoor exercise to the early morning hours when levels of smog, otherwise known as ozone, are lower.

Smog can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain and is particularly harmful for children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions, according to the air district.

Saturday's alert is the third issued by the air district this year after Friday's and a day in April.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

