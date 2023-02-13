A freeze watch has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday morning when temperatures could fall as low as the upper 20s in interior valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

The freeze watch begins at 2 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Outside of the interior valleys, temperatures could fall to 30 degrees.

People who are unsheltered and marginally sheltered will be at risk, weather officials said.

The low temperatures could kill crops and other vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to start now to protect plants and outdoor water pipes. Pipes should be wrapped and drained or allowed to drip slowly.

People with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain the systems and cover above-ground pipes.

