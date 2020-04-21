Bay Area health officers got ahead of the COVID-19 crisis. Here's how they did it

And they have also tackled various influenza scares, which is why they had an emergency response blueprint at the ready when cases of what would later be called COVID-19 first cropped up in Wuhan, China.

"We spent a couple years as a region thinking about pandemic planning, and that really helped us come a long way thinking about these policies for COVID-19," said Dr. Erica Pan, the interim health officer for Alameda County.

So when they jumped on the call that Sunday, they were already in mid-conversation about how to respond. They brought their lawyers and, working into the predawn hours, translated their lockdown plan into legalese, one that would be enforceable with fines and misdemeanor charges.

They would make prime-time announcements across the region the next day, alongside elected officials. "This is not the moment for half-measures," said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. "History won't forgive us for waiting an hour more."

But they don't always speak as one. Morrow, who is known affectionately among the group for his crankiness and wry sense of humor, later rebuked residents who weren't following the orders, saying "you spit in our face and you will contribute to the death toll that will follow."