After a mild spring, temperatures are expected to steadily heat up later this week across the Bay Area, culminating in a heat wave in the mid-to-high 90s in many Bay Area cities and up to 105 in Livermore and other inland areas by next weekend.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

“Summer is definitely arriving. It may have been a little late coming to the Bay Area, but it’s here now,” said Dial Hoang, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey.

The warming comes as a series of extreme weather events are unfolding across the United States and the world.

Forecasters say Phoenix is likely to break its all-time record for 18 days in a row over 110 degrees this month, with 10 straight already in the books by Sunday, and 115-plus forecast for the coming days. Las Vegas is expected to reach 117 next weekend.

And California’s Central Valley will also roast in the coming week, the National Weather Service predicts, with Bakersfield and Redding forecast to hit 114 next weekend, Sacramento 109, and Death Valley as high as 128, which would be one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on Earth.

The sizzling temperatures are being driven by a high-pressure system, called a heat dome, over the Southwest.

Searing conditions will spread, forecasters say, bringing dangerously hot weather across the much of the American West for the next seven days or more.

Meanwhile, hundreds of wildfires continue to burn in Canada. So far this year, 22.7 million acres have burned there, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, breaking the previous record of 17.5 million acres in 1995 with at least three months left in the fire season.

Smoke from those fires, led by the 1.5 million-acre Donnie Creek Fire in British Columbia, has created significant health hazards in recent weeks in American cities — with New York, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and others breaking records for particulate pollution.

Farther south, ocean surface temperatures off the Florida Keys reached an unprecedented 95 degrees on Sunday.

And in Texas, high humidity and extreme heat are expected to spike the “heat index” — what the temperature feels like to the human body — to between 105 to 112 degrees this week in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Health experts say a heat index above 104 degrees can cause sunstroke, heat exhaustion and other problems. It also strains power grids as millions of people turn up their air conditioning, increasing the risk of blackouts.

“I’m very concerned,” said biologist Chris Field, director of Stanford University’s Woods Institute for the Environment. “Extreme heat is deeply dangerous, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with infirmities. Extreme heat is much more difficult to manage among people who work outdoors and the unhoused.”

Hot weather is normal for summer.

But El Niño conditions this year, combined with the ongoing impacts of climate change, are making droughts, heat waves and wildfire danger more severe, scientists say, increasing public health threats, and the threat to wildlife.

By some measurements, three days last week broke the record for all-time average daily global temperature since modern record-keeping began.

“Climate change is not necessarily bringing about completely brand new types of weather,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, on Monday. “It is shifting the envelope of weather that we experience. It’s not that we’ve never experienced heat waves before, or extreme precipitation events, or floods or wildfires. But what it’s doing is changing the character of those events. It’s upping the ante.”

Global temperatures have risen 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, mostly due to the burning of fossil fuels, which traps heat in the atmosphere. The 10 warmest years since 1850 on Earth, when consistent modern temperature records began, have all occurred since 2010, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is the parent agency of the National Weather Service.

Last month was the warmest June ever recorded, with unprecedented low levels of Antarctic sea ice. Many climate researchers say 2023 could well break another record for the warmest year ever recorded.

“We are in uncharted territory and we can expect more records to fall as El Niño develops further and these impacts will extend into 2024,” said Chris Hewitt, director of climate services at the World Meteorological Organization. “This is worrying news for the planet.”

So far this year, the Bay Area has largely escaped serious heat. On the hottest day of the year so far, July 1, Livermore hit 107 degrees, Santa Rosa 104, San Jose 94, Oakland 80, and San Francisco 77.

As temperatures rise in many Bay Area cities later this week into the 80s and 90s, with inland areas hitting the low 100s, the region will still be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the Central Valley.

(In Napa, the National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures steadily rising from 85 on Tuesday into the low 90s by Friday, peaking at 94 Sunday afternoon – but still below the highs expected inland.)

Coastal clouds, and breezes blowing from the ocean toward the land, provide a form of natural air conditioning.

“The Pacific Ocean helps moderate our temperatures a lot,” Hoang said. “That will really help us out this week.”

Fire risk remains relatively low also due to the soaking winter weather that broke California’s drought and increased moisture levels in shrubs and trees. Some parts of the Sierra Nevada are still covered in snow, including the high country of Yosemite National Park.

Later in the fall, by September or October, the risk of wildfires will increase, after the snow is gone, multiple heat waves have dried out vegetation, and winds shift to a traditional fall pattern blowing warm air from Nevada toward the coast. While the Bay Area has largely been spared so far, much of the rest of the West and the U.S. is already struggling with a summer more severe than any that humans have experienced for thousands of years.

“Yes, it’s hot in July most of the time in many places,” Swain said. “But what we are seeing this July is on a different level.”

64% of Americans are now exposed to extreme heat. Here's why that's worrying 64% of Americans are now exposed to extreme heat. Here's why that's worrying Heat waves have become more frequent across major US cities Current heat wave seasons last 49 days longer than they did in the 1960s The average heat wave lasts about 4 days, a day longer than in the 1960s Temperature increases are now more extreme Dehydration and weather-related deaths are on the rise Agriculture and energy: a point of no return Preparation is key to facing extreme temperatures