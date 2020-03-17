Bay Area news media erroneously report Napa plans shelter-in-place order today

Napa residents reacted with alarm at mid-day media reports Tuesday that Napa County was planning to issue a shelter-in-place order.

This is untrue, the county's public information officer Noel Brinkerhoff said during the noon hour. There is no plan for such an order on Tuesday, although this could change in the future, he said.

Napa Councilmember Liz Alessio and Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory went on social media at mid-day to shoot down the shelter-in-place report from San Francisco news media.

On Monday, shelter-in-place orders were issued for six Bay Area counties, but not Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.

In a briefing to the Napa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said the county was planning to issue an order Tuesday restricting public gatherings to less than 50 people.

Editor's note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Love 6 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 7 Angry 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.