Bay Area police boot hundreds from beach over coronavirus restrictions

Along with continuing to keep beach parking lots closed, Clements said the department has posted no-parking signs in nearby neighborhoods and "will again have additional officers on duty assigned to patrol the beaches and trailheads throughout the weekend."

"Our goal is to educate visitors about the restrictions in place in San Mateo County and gain voluntary compliance with the health officer's orders," he said.

Although Pacifica wishes to follow county health guidelines while allowing safe local access to its beaches, "the data we've collected and the enforcement we've had to take suggests many are not taking these orders seriously," city Mayor Deirdre Martin said in a statement Monday.

"This is alarming because unsafe conditions are occurring and, as a result, the city, in coordination with the state, may be left with no choice but to close the beaches entirely to everyone unless conditions improve," she added.

State and local health officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of residents abiding by orders to stay home as much as possible and to keep their distance from others when they do venture outside.