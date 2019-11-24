The Bay Area's first fall rain is expected to arrive just in time for the Thanksgiving Day holiday travel period and immediately after another spate of dry winds, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours across the region, but will be set up by offshore winds on Monday that are expected to increase fire danger for at least one more day this year.
Meteorologists said the Monday winds will be strongest in the hills, but are expected to cover all higher elevations starting in the North Bay and extending as far south as Monterey and San Benito counties. Humidity levels will drop during the day Monday but will recover - along with an easing of wind speeds - Monday night.
Tuesday could see rain arrive in the North Bay in the afternoon, followed by the rest of the Bay Area that evening, meteorologist Will Pi said. Winds are expected to be strongest on Tuesday night as the storm arrives, at about 30 to 40 mph.
Rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday is expected to be between one-half and one inch, with possibly 1.5 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains.
Pi said showers are expected to continue Wednesday into Thursday, with a dive into freezing temperatures Thursday night and Friday morning. The valleys are expected to drop into the 20s at night, North Bay areas are expected to see lows in the 30s to 40s, and low 30s are expected from San Jose into the Gilroy area.
Friday will see the region drying up, with highs staying in the low 50s but lows coming up before an overall increase in temperatures on Sunday, Pi said.
Snow levels are expected to be 2,500 to 3,000 feet and may fall as low as 2,000 feet Thursday if moisture remains in the area, Pi said.
Travelers going across the Sierra Nevada are warned to carry chains and be ready for changing conditions as several feet of snow is expected.