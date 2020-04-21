Bay Area sees modest rise in new cases, one new death from COVID-19

Hospitalizations remained flat and early reporting counties across the Bay Area saw fewer new cases Tuesday, even as COVID-19 claimed another victim.
In Alameda County, the death toll rose to 43 with health officials reporting one new fatality. The number of cases in the Bay Area's second-most populous county increased to 1,239, 48 more than the previous day.
The city of Berkeley, which uses totals separate from the rest of the county, has 44 confirmed cases. Only one of the county's deaths has been in that city.
Oakland has the most confirmed cases in the county, with health officials putting the total at 311. In Hayward, there have been 234 confirmed cases, and health officials said 150 more have come from unincorporated parts of the county. San Leando (76 cases) and Union City (50) are the only other cities in the county with at least 50 confirmed cases.
In Contra Costa County, health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 749. But in its update Tuesday, the Contra Costa Health Services Department said 34 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, one fewer than on Monday.
Richmond became the first city in Contra Costa County to see more than 80 confirmed cases, with health officials putting that city's total at 81. Other cities in the county with a large number of confirmed cases include Concord (68), Antioch (55), Pittsburg (52) and Orinda (50). An outbreak at a senior care facility contributed to Orinda's large figure.
Brentwood (47) cases, San Pablo (44), Pleasant Hill (38), Walnut Creek (38) , Bay Point (37) and San Ramon (30) and Oakley (29) are other cities in Contra Costa County with at least two dozen confirmed cases.
Twenty-two people have died in the county since the pandemic began. There were no additional deaths reported Tuesday.
San Francisco and San Mateo counties each reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing their respective totals to 1,231 and 935. It has been four days since either peninsula county added to its death toll.
Two more patients were admitted to intensive car units in San Mateo County, but the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds decreased to 59. There were 83 patients hospitalized in San Francisco was six more than the previous day, but the number of patients in ICUs remained at 27.
In San Francisco, health officials released data mapping cases by zip code. But, health officer Dr. Grant Colfax cautioned Monday, "the map does not show the prevalence or total number in the ZIP codes because most people have not been tested."
Data showed the most cases, 171, in the 94110 zip, which includes the Mission District. Demographic data has shown the city's Hispanic population as its most affected, accounting for 25% of known cases vs. 15% of the overall population. The highest concentration of cases was in the more densely populated eastern half of the city, with the highest rate of cases per 1,000 residents in the 94103, 94124 and 94107 zip codes, which include the SOMA, Potrero Hill and Dogpatch neighborhoods.
The city on Tuesday followed in the footsteps of Oakland, announcing 13 miles of roads it would close to all but pedestrians, bicyclists and local traffic to allow more space for social distancing.
