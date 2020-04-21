Bay Area sees modest rise in new cases, one new death from COVID-19

Brentwood (47) cases, San Pablo (44), Pleasant Hill (38), Walnut Creek (38) , Bay Point (37) and San Ramon (30) and Oakley (29) are other cities in Contra Costa County with at least two dozen confirmed cases.

Twenty-two people have died in the county since the pandemic began. There were no additional deaths reported Tuesday.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties each reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing their respective totals to 1,231 and 935. It has been four days since either peninsula county added to its death toll.

Two more patients were admitted to intensive car units in San Mateo County, but the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospital beds decreased to 59. There were 83 patients hospitalized in San Francisco was six more than the previous day, but the number of patients in ICUs remained at 27.

In San Francisco, health officials released data mapping cases by zip code. But, health officer Dr. Grant Colfax cautioned Monday, "the map does not show the prevalence or total number in the ZIP codes because most people have not been tested."