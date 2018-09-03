An air quality advisory for smoke has been issued for Tuesday, as smoke from wildfires may continue to affect Bay Area air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.
Despite its smoke advisory, the district did not announce a Spare the Air alert for Tuesday.
Offshore winds with periods of north and northeasterly flow are expected to cause smoke from regional wildfires to persist throughout the Bay Area, according to the air quality district.
If you can smell smoke, stay inside with windows and doors closed if possible, and set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to keep outside air out, the air quality district said.