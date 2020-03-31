Bay Area stay-at-home order extended, clarified

Health officers in several Bay Area counties and cities on Tuesday extended a shelter-in-place order through May 3 to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the region.

The previous order, issued earlier this month, was set to expire on April 7. The new order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and covers six counties -- Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara -- as well as the city of Berkeley.

The county health officers said the order is a complement to the indefinite stay-at-home statewide order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19.

The extended order reiterates that all non-essential businesses will remain closed and also clarifies some of the restrictions on public life in the Bay Area.

It says that the use of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnic areas and similar recreational areas is prohibited and must be closed to the public.

The use of shared public recreational facilities, like golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, pools and rock walls, is prohibited and those facilities must close.

Sports requiring people to share a ball or other equipment is prohibited unless it solely involves people in the same household.