After a chilly June, the Bay Area will see temperatures start to warm up by the end of the week, forecasters said.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The chance of temperatures reaching 90 degrees and above is high for inland areas on Friday and Saturday, from the North Bay to Monterey County, according to the National Weather Service.

In the North Bay, Napa has a 20% chance of seeing 90-plus peaks while Santa Rosa has a 50% chance.

The probability is 95% for Livermore and 65% for Concord, while Oakland and San Francisco face no chance, meteorologist Dalton Behringer of the weather service said Monday.

In Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, the chance in coastal areas is 40% or less while inland areas face a 70% or greater likelihood.

Residents of Concord and Livermore should be careful Friday and Saturday because the risk of injury from the heat is moderate over the two days.

In Santa Rosa and Napa, the risk of injury is minor to moderate, depending on the location, Behringer said.

The temperature outlook for Sunday is uncertain, he said. Temperatures could fall or just ease slightly.

PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride 2 Rock the Ride 1 Rock the Ride 3 Rock the Ride 4 Rock the Ride 5 Rock the Ride 6 Rock the Ride 7 Rock the Ride 8 Rock the Ride 9 Rock the Ride 10 Rock the Ride 11 Rock the Ride 12 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride