After a chilly June, the Bay Area will see temperatures start to warm up by the end of the week, forecasters said.
The chance of temperatures reaching 90 degrees and above is high for inland areas on Friday and Saturday, from the North Bay to Monterey County, according to the National Weather Service.
In the North Bay, Napa has a 20% chance of seeing 90-plus peaks while Santa Rosa has a 50% chance.
The probability is 95% for Livermore and 65% for Concord, while Oakland and San Francisco face no chance, meteorologist Dalton Behringer of the weather service said Monday.
In Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, the chance in coastal areas is 40% or less while inland areas face a 70% or greater likelihood.
Residents of Concord and Livermore should be careful Friday and Saturday because the risk of injury from the heat is moderate over the two days.
In Santa Rosa and Napa, the risk of injury is minor to moderate, depending on the location, Behringer said.
The temperature outlook for Sunday is uncertain, he said. Temperatures could fall or just ease slightly.
PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride
Rock the Ride 2
Participants celebrated Saturday at the annual Rock the Ride, which ended with bubbles and burritos at Yountville Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 1
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 3
A bicyclist waved during Saturday's Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 4
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson wore “Rock the Ride” socks while addressing an audience Saturday during the annual ride-walk fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 5
Volunteers served sparkling wine Saturday at Yountville Park, the finishing point for the annual Rock the Ride fundraiser to support gun violence prevention campaigns.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 6
LC Arisman, a member of Moms Demand Action, danced during the sixth annual Rock the Ride event on Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 7
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (left) and retired Napa County Sheriff John Robertson (right) listen as former professional road racing cyclist Floyd Landis addresses spectators Saturday during the Rock the Ride fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 8
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 9
Walkers cheer while approaching the finish line of the Rock the Ride tour at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 10
Participants wearing Moms Demand Action T-shirts listen as U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson speaks at the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 11
Pedestrians approached the end of the Rock the Ride course at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 12
A cyclist celebrates while finishing the Rock the Ride course Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
