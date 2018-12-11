The Bay Area's morning commute might take longer than usual Tuesday.
A dense fog is expected to limit visibility Tuesday morning to less than one-quarter mile at times throughout the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 4 a.m., visibility was a quarter mile or less in Concord, Livermore, Napa, Novato, Oakland, and San Carlos, resulting in the weather service issuing a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m.
While there is a slight chance of rain in northern Sonoma County on Tuesday night, most of the Bay Area is expected to be dry and seasonably cool through Thursday.
Another system will bring a chance of rain to the region on Friday and Friday night,
especially for areas north of the Golden Gate, according to the weather service. A potentially
wetter system is expected to deliver widespread rain to the region Sunday.