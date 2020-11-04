Bay Area weighs 2-week quarantine for residents who travel over the holidays

That means there's a lot to lose, Willis said.

"Everyone has worked really hard to reduce the transmission and lower case rates," he said, "and the question is, how do we hold on to those gains."

With colder weather moving activities indoors and more businesses reopening, and with the upcoming holiday season and the election, "there's a lot coming together that makes us vulnerable in the remainder of the year," Willis said, "and the last thing we need is for people to be importing the virus from outside."

Once a traveler quarantines for the specified time and shows no symptoms, they can resume regular activities, Willis said. There's a possibility that a traveler could take a coronavirus test within a shorter time frame, perhaps five to seven days after a trip, but he said the science was still out on whether the person would need to quarantine for an additional week.

A decision on a quarantine advisory for travelers could come as early as Thursday, Willis said. That day, the Assn. of Bay Area Health Officers — made up of health officials from San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito and Marin counties, as well as the city of Berkeley, which has its own health department — is scheduled to discuss the matter.