Bay Area's James Beard Award 2020 finalists: Here's who made the cut

Once again, Northern California dominates the category of Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer, with one Napa Valley winemaker -- Cathy Corison of Corison Winery in St. Helena -- and one distiller, Lance Winters of Alameda's St. George Spirits, competing again.

And in another repeat appearance, San Francisco's Quince is a finalist for Outstanding Restaurant, an award that goes to "a national standard-bearer for consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service." Restaurants must have been in operation for 10 or more consecutive years to be considered for this title. (It will be interesting to see how the James Beard Foundation tweaks that wording after this year of pandemic pivots and interruptions.)

San Francisco's Verjus, the Euro-chic wine bar and bistro from Michael and Lindsay Tusk of Quince, is a final contender in the Best New Restaurant category.

Lastly, in perhaps the most poignant category for these pandemic times, San Francisco's La Cocina executive director Caleb Zigas is in the running as of one five Leadership Honorees, a category that launched in 2010 to recognize visionaries for their work in creating a better food world.