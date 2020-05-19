Bay Area's two-day break without COVID-19 deaths ends

San Francisco has recorded 36 deaths and Contra Costa County 33. In San Francisco, 22 of the victims (61%) have been over 81 years old; none of them have been under 41. All but two of the 36 had underlying conditions, and health officials said they are unsure about the other two.

San Francisco also confirmed 48 more cases of COVID-19, its highest single-day increase since May 10. Doctors have diagnosed 2,179 residents with the novel coronavirus during the pandemic; the city has shown a spike over the past five days, with the numbers increasing each day since the county added a pandemic-low five new cases last Thursday.

Fifty-nine percent of those diagnosed in the city have been male, and 45% have caught the virus through community contact. The virus has hit the Latino and Hispanic population hard, with 43% of the cases in San Francisco coming from that demographic.

San Mateo County added 16 more cases on Tuesday and has recorded 1,687. Daly City (297, 18%), Redwood City (220, 13%) and South San Francisco (9%) have seen the bulk of the cases there.

San Mateo County also said 55 people were in the hospital, including 35 in the intensive-care unit, because of the virus. The county has 49% of its regular hospital beds available, as well as 97% of its surge beds and 93% of its ventilators.