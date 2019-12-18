Home Instead Senior Care is again offering the Napa County community a chance to spread joy to local seniors this holiday season.
Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift, and it’s easy to help. Visit one of the participating Napa County locations and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display now through Dec. 20. Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:
• CVS Pharmacy, 291 S. Coombs St., Napa
• CVS Pharmacy, 675 Trancas St., Napa
• CVS Pharmacy, 1558 Trancas St. Napa
• Yountville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1920 Finnell Road, Yountville
For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 707-552-2266.