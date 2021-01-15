 Skip to main content
Be seen in the Napa Valley Register

Send us your snapshots

The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photos for the Faces and Places gallery that runs in print on Sundays and online at napavalleyregister.com.

Have you started a fun hobby during the lockdown? Have you taken an exciting day trip with your family? Has your local service group helped those in need?

Share photos of your recent activities with other readers.

To submit your photos, please go to Napa Valley Register virtual newsroom at napavalleyregister.com/pages/virtual_newsroom.html. The Faces and Places submission form can found under Features.

For more information, contact Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

