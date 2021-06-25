 Skip to main content
Be seen in the Napa Valley Register

The Napa Valley Register welcomes your photos for the Faces and Places gallery that runs in print on Sundays and online at napavalleyregister.com.

Now that the world is opening back up, what have you been doing? Have you taken a long-delayed road trip? Did you enjoy dinner out with friends and family? What rescheduled events have you attended?

Share photos of your recent activities with other readers.

To submit your photos, please go to Napa Valley Register virtual newsroom at napavalleyregister.com/pages/virtual_newsroom.html. The Faces and Places submission form can found under Features.

For more information, contact Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.

