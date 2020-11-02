Because of COVID-19, Napa's Blue Oak School created ‘classrooms’ under the sky

Schwartz said the outdoor classroom has several key benefits. First, “it allows kids and teachers to be socially distant but engaged,” in person, he said. Second, “it allows us to weave the outdoors into what we do.”

Being flexible remains key, said Schwartz. For example, one particular challenge when offering outdoor classroom time includes providing Zoom access for those students who have not yet transitioned back to in–person learning. What is the best way to set up a Zoom lesson outside? Where does the camera go? Where does the microphone go? All of these issues need to be worked out, he explained.

No one could have imagined such challenges even just eight or nine months ago, said Schwartz. However, “Every week feels a little less burdensome.”

Blue Oak School, which educates students in grades K to 8, first opened in 2002. The middle school campus was founded in 2005.

In Feb. 2019, the school bought the half-acre parcel where the outdoor campus is today for $3.7 million with the goal to build a new middle school campus.

Plans for the new middle school campus remain underway, said Fotherby. But in the meantime, the school can use the land for this outdoor campus.