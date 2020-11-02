Because of COVID-19, Napa's Blue Oak School created ‘classrooms’ under the sky

Blue Oak School’s newest classroom site doesn’t have walls, a roof or even desks. Instead of carpet, there’s shredded bark. Instead of chairs there are large tree stumps. And the ceiling? It’s just open sky, or a bit of shade if you happen to be sitting under a Redwood tree.
Called the outdoor campus, the new learning space is located directly across from the private, independent school's campus for lower grades at 1436 Polk St. in downtown Napa.
Created as a result of COVID-19 school gathering guidelines, the outdoor classroom seems a natural fit for the progressive school.
“It allows us to expand the classrooms beyond classroom walls, and vice versa, which is exciting for us,” said Dan Schwartz, the head of the private school. “It’s a whole new way of learning, growing, doing and planning.”
Launched just a few weeks ago, the outdoor campus currently consists of about 70 tree stump perches. But more is to come. Blue Oak plans to install a fence, garden beds made from wine barrels and water toughs, simple covered structures for rain/sun shade, a music wall, a weather station, a sandplay area and mud kitchen and a theatrical area. All will be created with the help of volunteers and donated materials, said Jennifer Fotherby, the school’s director of finance and advancement.
Fotherby came to Blue Oak after working as the executive director at Napa’s Connolly Ranch, which offers most of its programs outdoors, year round.
“It’s fun to be innovative and creative with education,” said Fotherby. “This outdoor campus will continue to evolve and to offer a safe space for kids,” to learn in person.
Blue Oak students seem to give their new “classroom” two thumbs up.
“I really like the outdoor campus because it’s very spacious and we’re under trees,” said Ruby Finkelstein, a fifth grader. “We’re apart but we can share our ideas,” she said.
If she could add or change anything about the outdoor space, “It’d be fun to tie a swing onto the tree but I don’t know if insurance would pay for our injuries.”
“I like it better here than inside because we get to be around nature,” said Jimmy Hayes, also in fifth grade. He’s especially glad to be attending school in person again. “I’m new here and I’ve made a lot of friends.”
Jacob Thomas, another fifth grader, said that the outdoor campus “is a good place to play (and) it’s a lot more interesting doing schoolwork,” outside, compared to inside.
If he could add or change anything, he’d build a big roof “for when it rains, a mask dispenser and two goals for soccer.”
The only drawback to outdoor classes? “There’s a lot of bark (and) stuff gets in your shoes,” Jacob said.
“I love being outside,” said fifth grade teacher Lauren Koeberer. Even after COVID-19 restrictions eventually ease, “I want to teach more lessons outside,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
Working amidst nature, “I feel everyone is happier,” Koeberer said. Yes, it can be hard to hear the kids on occasion, but the students are learning to project their voices and speak confidently, she said. “And it’s great to breathe fresh air.”
Blue Oak second grade teacher Sahar Darwish called the outdoor classroom awesome.
“I feel safer and I think the kids feel safer,” she said. “Just being in the fresh air,” is one big benefit, she said.
She likes the flexibility of the space and how more kids can gather in groups, because there is more space to spread out. Before COVID-19 Blue Oak students would typically sit at work tables together or in other alternative seating arrangements. But due to COVID-19 regulations, Blue Oak students are now sitting at individual desks, in rows, with Plexiglas barriers inside the classroom. Sitting outside in more of an informal and less constrained setting, “feels more familiar and progressive,” said Darwish.
All students are wearing masks, noted the teacher, which has led to one unexpected side benefit, she realized. “It’s actually helping the kids learn to project their voices,” more than they’ve had to before, she said. For some of the shyer kids, it’s also helped them learn to speak louder. To help the kids hear them, teachers wear portable microphones with a small speaker.
Schwartz said the outdoor classroom has several key benefits. First, “it allows kids and teachers to be socially distant but engaged,” in person, he said. Second, “it allows us to weave the outdoors into what we do.”
Being flexible remains key, said Schwartz. For example, one particular challenge when offering outdoor classroom time includes providing Zoom access for those students who have not yet transitioned back to in–person learning. What is the best way to set up a Zoom lesson outside? Where does the camera go? Where does the microphone go? All of these issues need to be worked out, he explained.
No one could have imagined such challenges even just eight or nine months ago, said Schwartz. However, “Every week feels a little less burdensome.”
Blue Oak School, which educates students in grades K to 8, first opened in 2002. The middle school campus was founded in 2005.
In Feb. 2019, the school bought the half-acre parcel where the outdoor campus is today for $3.7 million with the goal to build a new middle school campus.
Plans for the new middle school campus remain underway, said Fotherby. But in the meantime, the school can use the land for this outdoor campus.
Blue Oak currently operates two campus locations, the lower school on Polk St. and the middle school at 1272 Hayes St. According to the school website, tuition ranges from $19,975 to $24,985 per year. In the 2019-2020 school year, more than 53% of the students enrolled at Blue Oak are receiving some level of tuition assistance from the school, said the website.
Watch now: A Napa first day of school like no other
Photos: Napa's Blue Oak School creates outdoor campus
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.