SAN FRANCISCO — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Assemblymember Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, on Thursday announced a proposed amendment to strengthen a state law that requires businesses to notify customers when their personal information is hacked.
Assembly Bill 1130, announced at a news conference in San Francisco, would add passport numbers and biometric information to the types of hacked data about which consumers must be informed.
The existing law requires notification of breaches of Social Security, drivers' license and credit card numbers and health insurance information.
Levine said the bill "affirms our commitment to demand the strongest consumer protections in the nation."
The two officials said the proposed amendment was prompted by a massive data breach of the guest reservation database of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide between 2014 and 2018.
Marriott International Inc., which acquired Starwood in 2016, announced in November that the breach affected up to 500 million guests and in some cases included passport numbers.
While the company did notify customers of the breach, under the existing law it would not have been required to do so if the hacking concerned only passport information, Becerra noted.