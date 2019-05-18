The Napa City Council will decide whether to side with Old Town residents wary of more tourists at a local bed-and-breakfast inn or with its owners, who say more rooms and revenue are needed to care for the historic 19th-century mansion.
A remodeling of the Cedar Gables Inn, a landmark of the Napa Abajo-Fuller Park district, faces council scrutiny Tuesday evening after the Planning Commission rejected the plan last month. Husband-and-wife owners Abhilash (John) Patel and Maria Eriksson sought to increase the room count from nine to 15 by subdividing the interior, but have scaled back their plan to 13 guest rooms in a revision that increases parking capacity on the grounds to reduce demand on curbside spaces – a sticking point for many neighbors opposing the project.
The debate over Cedar Gables is one of several to erupt over the growing number of B&Bs in Napa, and over the increasing presence of tourist-oriented businesses in and near residential neighborhoods. This year, plans to renovate two other 19th-century residences on Randolph and Seminary streets for overnight guests aroused spirited opposition from nearby homeowners concerned about increased crowding and parking shortages, although the Planning Commission – Napa’s decision-maker on land-use matters – ultimately approved both developments.
In the case of Cedar Gables, planners shied away from allowing more guests inside an inn that has been operating since 1993, saying the city’s goal of protecting a historic home from ruin by allowing a B&B has long since been accomplished. The bed-and-breakfast operates within the Edward Wilder Churchill House, which was built in 1895 at Coombs and Oak streets.
But in an appeal letter April 25 – one week after planners vetoed the additional guest rooms – owners said the constant expenses of maintaining a 10,000-square-foot mansion demand more revenue than the inn can currently generate. The letter cited the roof, interior wood paneling and stained-glass windows as needing attention after years of deferred maintenance.
In addition to dropping two guest rooms from the original proposal, Patel and Eriksson offered to increase the number of on-site parking slots from six to eight by using a tandem arrangement. Cedar Gables would retain a city allotment of two on-street vehicle spaces.
Also Tuesday, the council is scheduled to vote on marking this year’s annual LGBTQ pride celebrations in June with the first flying of the rainbow flag at City Hall. The multicolored banner, a symbol of the gay-rights movement since the late 1970s, would be raised from a building-mounted flagpole holder on the east side of the facility at School Street, according to a staff recommendation published Thursday.
Pride festivities in Napa and elsewhere will take place around the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City, the June 1969 event credited with launching the modern movement to secure the civil rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.