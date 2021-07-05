Beer garden and more coming to Napa’s First Street

Napa's old Exertec pool is definitely not fit to swim in today.
In fact, not much remains of the lap pool, once part of the Exertec Fitness Center on First Street in downtown Napa.
Construction crews recently filled in the pool with dirt and gravel and installed an industrial-sized grease “interceptor.” The special drainage compartment is a must-have if a restaurant decides to open at the site, explained construction manager Bob Bradley.
Bradley’s company, R.E. Bradley Construction, has been hired by property owners Jim Keller and Michael C. Holcomb to turn the former gym building and pool into a new gathering space called the West End Center.
“We’re hoping to bring something new and interesting to downtown Napa,” said Holcomb.
The building, located at 1500 First St. in downtown Napa, has been all but demolished so it can be significantly modified.
A 5,124-square-foot second-floor addition will be added to an existing second-floor portion of the building. The remodel is estimated to cost $12 million to $13 million, Holcomb said.
Future tenants include Tannery Bend Beerworks, the Dickenson Peatman & Fogarty (DP&F) law firm, and real estate firm Engel & Völkers.
Tannery Bend will be built to include an open-air beer garden space, he said. “I think locals are going to love it, and I think tourists are going to really appreciate it also.”
The law firm will be located on the second floor, said Holcomb.
"We are excited about DP&F’s future in our new space in the West End at 1500 First Street," said a statement from DP&F. "We were thrilled to be able to work closely with the ownership and design teams throughout the development process to plan new state-of-the-art offices that reflect DP&F’s evolving and growing business.”
More 1500 First St. tenants will be announced.
“We’ve been talking to a lot of prospective tenants,” he said. “First Street is just bananas,” said Holcomb. “People like the location. There’s parking and the Andaz hotel,” and other amenities.
The developer said rents will range from about $4 to $4.50 per square foot, plus taxes, maintenance and insurance.
To compare, Holcomb and another partner, Joe Rossi, are also redeveloping the Food City shopping center, located about 1 mile away at the 1800 block of Old Sonoma Road.
Lease rates at the Food City project will be in the $3.50 per square foot range, said Holcomb.
Do the two projects compete with each other?
Not really, said Holcomb.
They are very different, he said. “The tenants we’re talking to at 1500 First St., they want to be by the downtown action.”
The tenants at Food City, which include a market, café, fitness studio, taqueria, and hair salon, “they don’t necessarily want to be downtown,” said Holcomb. “They want the convenience of parking and the traditional neighborhood shopping center.”
Holcomb acknowledged that the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and the rise of construction costs and materials such as lumber have affected the project on First Street.
“It’s gotten more expensive than our original pro-forma … but we’re still rolling.”
After initially buying different percentage amounts of ownership of the building, Holcomb and investors completed their purchase of the property from Napa Valley Development Corporation in 2019. In total, the Exertec building sold for $7 million.
Exertec closed in April 2019. At that time, Tad Fuller, owner/general manager, Exertec Health & Fitness Center, said that “Due to the changing business climate, rising cost of operations, increased competition and the need for potential upgrades and refurbishing, we had to make the difficult decision to close the business.”
The building wasn’t always home to a fitness center. In the 1960s and ‘70s, it was a Woolworth’s store.
Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help.
