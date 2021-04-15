Beer garden, restaurant, event space proposed for Napa's Oxbow District

Oxbow Yard LP includes four partners: Clark of Amizetta Winery in St. Helena, Chris Lehman of Frame Ventures in Marin and San Francisco, and Alan Guy and Richard Leider. Guy and Leider are listed as executives at Anvil Builders of San Francisco.

“I’ve always wanted a place where you could take the kids and get some food and they could run around,” especially in downtown Napa, said Clark.

Oxbow Yard — “an outdoor area where you can get some really good food and grab a drink and enjoy the outdoors — seemed like a great fit,” said Clark. “I think it will be fun opportunity for everyone.”

While looking at other sites around Napa and the North Bay, “We saw this site and it’s just too good of an opportunity to pass up,” said Lehman.

According to the application, “Oxbow Yard is a modern outdoor gathering space that celebrates all that Napa Valley has to offer.”

Designed with both the community and out-of-town guests in mind, “Oxbow Yard is a place to gather and enjoy the park-like setting on the Napa River that showcases the work of local businesses,” the document said.