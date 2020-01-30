Napa’s former Exertec Health & Fitness Center could be repurposed to become home to as many as seven retailers, offices and other commercial tenants -- plus a beer garden.
That’s according to a planning application submitted to the city on behalf of property owners Jim Keller and Michael C. Holcomb.
The two-story building, located at 1500 First St. in downtown Napa, would be significantly modified. A 5,124-square-foot second floor addition would be added to an existing second floor portion of the building.
As it is now, the former Exertec building facing First Street features a mostly uninspiring façade. Working with Napa’s Kelly + Morgan Architects, Holcomb and Keller want to change that.
“We’re trying to create a ‘there’ there,” said Holcomb.
He thinks the beer garden space will draw locals to a downtown that gets criticized for being too visitor-oriented. That’s not what this space will be, Holcomb said. “We see it as a place where locals bring their family.”
According to plans, the existing swimming pool area would be removed to create space for an open air beer garden and restaurant.
An alleyway would allow for pedestrian traffic between First Street and the parking area behind the building.
A collection of tenants with different uses is planned, said Holcomb. “I’m excited about the mix.” Tenants offering retail, food and health services would be “a complementary fit for the building,” he said.
The second floor addition would provide more room for offices. The exterior would receive a new stucco finish with decorative trim, panels and other elements “with a nod to refurbished industrial style.”
Tenant spaces in a new courtyard would include sliding glass door walls that telescope open and “seamlessly join the commercial spaces with courtyard and sidewalk,” said the application.
The courtyard would also include “an elegant water feature” and benches “to create a sense of gathering space.”
Holcomb said the interior of the building has already been demolished and they are ready to start renovations. If all goes as planned, construction could be done by the end of 2020.
“We're ready to go,” he said.
Because they are remodeling an existing building, Holcomb said he does not believe the project will have to go before the City Council.
After initially buying different percentage amounts of ownership of the building, the investors completed their purchase of the property from Napa Valley Development Corporation in 2019. In total, the Exertec building sold for $7 million.
Exertec closed in April 2019. At that time, Tad Fuller, owner/general manager, Exertec Health & Fitness Center, said that "Due to the changing business climate, rising cost of operations, increased competition and the need for potential upgrades and refurbishing, we had to make the difficult decision to close the business."
The building wasn't always home to a fitness center. In the 1960s and 70s, it was a Woolworth's store.