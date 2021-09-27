“Behind every glass is 12 hours of paperwork”: Wineries face complex bureaucracy

“My job responsibilities were reconciling the winemaking records and entering all of their activities into the software and database to track that, and that's when I started having all sorts of questions about the records and numbers and alcohols,” she said. “I looked around and couldn’t find anything more than little drips of trainings, like a half-day course at Sonoma State, for example, and there is still no formal training for compliance.”

Attempting to change this, Reynolds recently launched a suite of courses running folks through the tasks and reporting that need to be completed in the pre-, mid-, and post-harvest stages. The first of these courses was launched during the current harvest season, and details the necessary steps required for the TTB, or federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.

“We decided for that course for this harvest because that’s all U.S. wineries, so nationwide somebody could sign up for this course,” said Reynolds. “The pre-section is about informing them about what they need to start organizing as far as the grapes that are going to be coming in, and then the during section goes over what they need to be tracking, what the records look like, and then how to report receiving grapes on the primary federal report.”