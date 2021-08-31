Behind the barrel: Meet the Master Coopers of Napa’s Seguin Moreau

Similarly, the art of coopering is just that — an art — so consistency is key when it comes to providing luxury barrels they can be proud of sending out to consumers.

“What Douglas does is different from me, and I do it different from him, so we have a guy and he takes both of our knowledge and combines it,” said Byars. “We advise them, and usually nine times out of 10, people listen.”

Luckily for Seguin Moreau, though, Byars and Rennie didn’t listen when they were both told coopering was a, “dying trade,” over 40 years ago, and went against the grain to pursue this type of woodworking. They talk about the smells and sounds of a cooperage, the difference between an American and French oak — (the answer is the American one smells like bacon. Seriously.) — and the rest of the fanfare associated with making a beautiful barrel.

“People really don't know what we do, it's more of an education for them when they actually see it,” said Rennie. “It’s one of the oldest trades in the world, and we are still here and still doing it. Those of us who love coopering try to keep the little details, because it is really important for us to keep that part of coopering alive in 2021.”