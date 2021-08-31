Belated return of BottleRock to Napa begins Friday

It will be a return two years, and one global pandemic, in the making.

BottleRock, the three-day extravaganza of front-line rock and pop acts, is slated to finally return to the Napa Valley Expo starting at noon Friday, a year after the festival – like nearly the whole of the live music industry – was halted in its tracks by the coronavirus and the wave of economic shutdowns it triggered worldwide.

Following the cancellation of its 2020 edition and a postponement this year from late May to Labor Day weekend, BottleRock will host an array of more than 80 artists on six stages, headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.

Also returning to the Expo is the array of Napa Valley food and drink that has been paired with the music from BottleRock’s beginnings, including wines from about 20 vineyards, dishes from numerous restaurants, and a Culinary Stage featuring chefs, musicians and celebrities as co-stars.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

BottleRock is sold out for all three days, but tickets can be requested through the festival's online ticket exchange at bottlerocknapavalley.lyte.com/111531/party/tickets/37.