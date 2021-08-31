 Skip to main content
Belated return of BottleRock to Napa begins Friday
Entertainment

Belated return of BottleRock to Napa begins Friday

It will be a return two years, and one global pandemic, in the making.

BottleRock, the three-day extravaganza of front-line rock and pop acts, is slated to finally return to the Napa Valley Expo starting at noon Friday, a year after the festival – like nearly the whole of the live music industry – was halted in its tracks by the coronavirus and the wave of economic shutdowns it triggered worldwide.

Following the cancellation of its 2020 edition and a postponement this year from late May to Labor Day weekend, BottleRock will host an array of more than 80 artists on six stages, headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion.

Also returning to the Expo is the array of Napa Valley food and drink that has been paired with the music from BottleRock’s beginnings, including wines from about 20 vineyards, dishes from numerous restaurants, and a Culinary Stage featuring chefs, musicians and celebrities as co-stars.

BottleRock is sold out for all three days, but tickets can be requested through the festival's online ticket exchange at bottlerocknapavalley.lyte.com/111531/party/tickets/37.

The festival’s belated eighth edition will be by far the Napa Valley’s largest spectator event since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered concert venues worldwide and idled the Expo fairground in downtown Napa for more than a year. BottleRock festivals in recent years, including the most recent event in May 2019, have packed the Expo with about 120,000 audience members for the three-day schedule, according to directors of the production firm Latitude 38 Entertainment.

Already postponed from its normal late-May date due to the pandemic, this year’s BottleRock nevertheless is unfolding amid a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by a more virulent Delta variant of the virus.

The surge already has forced Latitude 38 to reshuffle the festival’s opening day Friday, after the Fleetwood Mac vocalist and solo star Steve Nicks withdrew from the prime-time slot – along with her other four concerts scheduled through year’s end – due to concerns about the coronavirus’ recent spread. Chris Stapleton will take over Nicks’ scheduled Friday night slot on the JaM Cellars Stage, the largest of the festival’s venues at the fairground on Third Street.

The uptick in infections – the largest since a wintertime spike from November to January – has led organizers to require spectators to show proof of vaccination against the virus, or of a negative test for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a concert date.

Before entering the festival grounds, guests should be ready to show a government-issued ID along with a vaccination card or negative test result. A photo of a vaccination card or negative result will be sufficient for entry. Children of all ages also must present proof of a negative test or of inoculation, if they are at least 12 years old and eligible to receive the vaccine.

BottleRock visitors will be considered fully inoculated if they received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine, or the only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Aug. 20.

Unvaccinated BottleRock visitors can be tested on Thursday or later for their negative result to be valid for all three concert days. Those attending only the first day Friday must be tested for COVID-19 no earlier than Tuesday, those attending only on Saturday no earlier than Wednesday, and those attending Sunday no later than Friday.

World Back to Work will open a pop-up COVID-19 testing site at 750 Third St. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday for unvaccinated people needing a valid negative test to enter the festival, according to BottleRock organizers. Results will be sent to spectators by email and text message within 15 minutes of a test.

Appointments can be booked by 6 p.m. Wednesday, at $79 for rapid tests and $89 for walk-in tests.

BottleRock health protocols can be reviewed at bottlerocknapavalley.com/health-safety/. For more information about COVID-19 testing, email info@bottlerocknapa.com.

While state guidance for outdoor concerts recommends but does not require face masks at BottleRock’s open-air stages, masks will be required at the event’s indoor spaces such as the Spa, the Club and the Platinum Lounge. Latitude 38 also has announced other steps intended to make contact safer and less frequent, including cashless electronic transactions and more than 350 hand sanitizer stations across the Expo grounds.

As in years past, streets closest to the Expo will be closed to motor vehicles during BottleRock to allow festivalgoers to safely enter and exit on foot.

Third Street between Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail will close to traffic from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday, bracketing the 10 p.m. closing time for each night of the festival. Burnell Street will shut down between Third and Eighth streets from 5:30 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Monday, three hours after BottleRock’s conclusion.

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Monday, spanning BottleRock’s entire schedule:

- Juarez Street between First and Third streets

- Bailey Street between Third and Fourth streets

- Sousa Lane between Silverado and Soscol

- Fourth Street between Burnell and Bailey streets

- Lawrence Street between Third and Fourth

- Fourth Street between Bailey and Lawrence

- Sixth Street between Soscol and Burnell

- Seventh Street between Soscol and Burnell

- Eighth Street between Soscol and Burnell

No-parking zones will be in effect on Silverado from Fairview Drive to Third Street. Parking also will be prohibited on Third between Main and Franklin streets, which will a ride-share pickup area for those arriving via Uber, Lyft and other services, Bradshaw said Monday.

The Expo doors will open at 11:30 a.m. each day of the festival, and the final concert will end at 10 p.m. Guests attending on three-day passes or premium-tier passes may leave and re-enter the event by scanning their wristbands at the entrances; those attending on one-day general admission passes cannot.

In addition to the main festival at the Expo, Latitude 38 also is producing BottleRock After Dark, a series of “after-show” performances before, during and after the festival weekend. Concerts will be presented in Napa, San Francisco, Berkeley and Sacramento, starting with a Jimmy Eat World Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at Napa’s JaM Cellars Ballroom and concluding at the same venue Oct. 29 with a performance by The Struts.

Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks has canceled all of her performances for the rest of 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the US. The 73-year-old singer said her main goal is to "keep healthy" so she can continue singing for "the next decade or longer". Although Nicks is vaccinated, she has canceled her performances as she wants "everyone to be safe and healthy". I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022, Stevie Nicks. She was due to perform at the Jazz Aspen, Austin City Limits Music and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festivals. The US is currently averaging over 100,000 new cases a day for the first time since February 2021 due to the Delta variant.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

