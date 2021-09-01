Beloved Napa goats face uncertain future

And yes, now and then Houdini does try to escape from the large pen. “If there is a goat to get out, it’s going to be her.”

“Then I have Agilina,” named for her agility, said Sellick. “She’s the queen of heights.” Agilina loves to stand on any perch, stump or rock she can find, no matter how tall, he said. “Boy, she can climb up anything.”

Lastly, there’s LaMancha. “She’s an older goat,” said Sellick. “She’s a breed that only has little tiny ears and her horns go kind of straight back.” At first, “she was kind of mean but Cutie has taken over,” the alpha role, he said.

This past Tuesday, with only one week left with his goats, Sellick refilled two large bins full of a mixture called sweet cob, said Sellick. He doesn’t want the new owner to run out of feed right away, he said.

“Yeah, I’m definitely going to miss my goats,” said Sellick.

What about Hewitt? Was she going to miss the goats?

“Not really,” she said. She’s much more excited about their new condo and life in Florida. Moving from such a large property is a lot of work, said Hewitt. She’s ready for it to be done.

“I’m anxious to be there,” she said.