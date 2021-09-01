Beloved Napa goats face uncertain future

They don’t yet know it yet, but come Sept. 8, life for Cutie, Mellow, La Mancha, Dancer, Houdini and Agilina is going to change. A lot.
For more than 10 years, and maybe as long as 20, Robert Sellick has carefully tended to a small tribe of lady goats at his farm on Linda Vista Avenue.
However, those goat days are coming to an end. Sellick and his significant other, Jean Hewitt, are moving to Florida. And the goats are not coming with them.
“I have to,” leave them, he said. “I can’t ship them to Florida.”
In August, Sellick sold his two-acre farm at 4600 Linda Vista Ave. Public records report a sale price of $1.65 million.
His family has lived at the farm for many decades, but he’s ready to move on.
“I don’t like being cold,” said Sellick, who is 84. “I don’t like being dry and dusty.” And he’s fed up with California, Sellick admitted. He wants to live in a politically conservative state.
Because their ocean-front Florida condo comes furnished, he and Hewitt are getting rid of or selling almost everything they own.
The new owners told him they will take care of the goats, but Sellick is still apprehensive about leaving his “girls.”
“They’re my family,” he said. “I worry about them. I don’t want anything to happen to them.”
He first brought in the goats many years ago, recalled Sellick. Back then, he’d move them from pasture to pasture around the parcel. They kept the weeds down, he said.
At the time, Sellick also worked for Kaiser Steel. He retired from the company after 31 years.
In recent years, the goats have had their own territory facing Linda Vista Avenue. Many neighbors and locals know of the goat group.
Each goat has her own personality, explained Sellick.
“One I call Cutie; she’s a big girl and mean as hell especially over food. She’s trying to be number one,” he said. “She’s a pretty animal but she’s kind of dumb — not the smartest bulb on the planet.”
“There’s one of them I call Mellow. She has no horns at all. She’s always off in the distance because she’s afraid she’s going to get gored. I have to go out of my way to feed her,” by putting her on a leash and leading her away from the other goats. “She’s happy as a clam being on a leash.”
“One I call Dancer,” said Sellick. “She’s really a smart girl. I call her and she knows her name.”
Dancer’s best friend is Houdini, he said. “She’s extremely intelligent. And those two are pretty good friends.”
And yes, now and then Houdini does try to escape from the large pen. “If there is a goat to get out, it’s going to be her.”
“Then I have Agilina,” named for her agility, said Sellick. “She’s the queen of heights.” Agilina loves to stand on any perch, stump or rock she can find, no matter how tall, he said. “Boy, she can climb up anything.”
Lastly, there’s LaMancha. “She’s an older goat,” said Sellick. “She’s a breed that only has little tiny ears and her horns go kind of straight back.” At first, “she was kind of mean but Cutie has taken over,” the alpha role, he said.
This past Tuesday, with only one week left with his goats, Sellick refilled two large bins full of a mixture called sweet cob, said Sellick. He doesn’t want the new owner to run out of feed right away, he said.
“Yeah, I’m definitely going to miss my goats,” said Sellick.
What about Hewitt? Was she going to miss the goats?
“Not really,” she said. She’s much more excited about their new condo and life in Florida. Moving from such a large property is a lot of work, said Hewitt. She’s ready for it to be done.
“I’m anxious to be there,” she said.
Sellick agreed. Even though he has to say goodbye to the goats, “I can’t wait.”
