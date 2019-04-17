Long-time local firefighter Geoff Belyea is the new Napa County fire chief.
Belyea was introduced in his new post at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting. He replaces Barry Biermann, who recently retired after working in Napa County since 1996.
Several supervisors said they got to know Belyea, who most recently served as assistant fire chief, during such instances as the October 2017 wildfires.
“We like working with you and we’re so glad you’re our new chief,” Board chairman Ryan Gregory said.
Other supervisors also praised the choice.
“Welcome to the new role,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. “You’ve been around here for awhile. We’ve all got to experience and work with you.”
Cal Fire makes the appointment for county fire chief, given the county contracts with Cal Fire for fire protection services in the unincorporated areas as the Napa County Fire Department. Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said county officials participated in the selection process.
“I would say it was a mutual decision,” Rattigan said.
Belyea grew up in Napa County, and in 1997 became a county volunteer firefighter. He has worked for Cal Fire for 22 years, with all but a year-and-half of his career being in Napa County.
“Truly, my heart and soul does belong to the county,” Belyea said.
Now, after a rainy winter, with the weather beginning to warm up, there is work to be done.
“As we will be starting the fire season, the county staff will be working with Chief Belyea in terms of preparedness,” Executive County Officer Minh Tran said.