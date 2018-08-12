A memorial fund has been created for the family of a California Highway Patrol officer who died Friday after he and a motorist were hit by a truck on a freeway in Fairfield.
CAHP Credit Union announced the opening of the trust in the name of Kirk Griess, a CHP motorcycle officer who served with the highway patrol for 19 years.
Donations can be made online at cahpcu.org/OfficerKirkGriessMemorial or by mailing checks to the Officer Kirk Griess Memorial Fund, CAHP Credit Union, P.O. Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827-6507. Checks should be payable to the fund.
Proceeds will benefit Griess’ wife and their children, two daughters ages 25 and 21 and a 14-year-old son, the credit union said in a statement. Griess’ wife Keri is a native of Napa, according to a posting by family members on the Nextdoor social media site.
The 46-year-old Griess had pulled over a sport-utility vehicle on the right shoulder of westbound Interstate 80 when a pickup hit both him and the SUV before speeding away. Both the officer and the SUV driver, 49-year-old Jaime Bueza Manuel of Vallejo, died in the incident.