Bernie Narvaez, Beth Painter announce candidacies for new Napa council districts

Given the newly minted district map, Narvaez will be representing a large chunk of south Napa. Latinos account for 45% of the district, the highest of the four. But Narvaez is quick to point out his goal is for communities to come together and to reflect true diversity when they do.

“You’re not segregating Latinx from non-Latinx. I want it to be mixed. I want people to come together when there are issues in the district,” he said, adding he’s excited about the future of Napa and the opportunity districting presents for the council to reflect the community in its fullest.

“It’s not about one overpowering the other. It’s about making people feel like they’re part of the community, like they’re heard,” he said.

A major focus of Narvaez’s campaign specific to the district 4 is the lack of easy access to green space. South Napa doesn’t have a sizable park west of the river, he says, detailing how he has to cross several streets without complete sidewalks or safe crosswalks in order to get to his nearest green space in Fuller Park. “When you have young children like my wife and I do, it’s too tough to get to a park.”