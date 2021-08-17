Berryessa Estates faces major drought woes

Otherwise, the district might have to transfer water from other pools further up the creek to supply Berryessa Estates, he said.

Of course, the big thing that ended the 2014 water emergency is it started to rain substantially. While the 2014-15 rain year wasn't particularly wet, December 2014 brought totals in the double digits.

The new drought response plan has three stages. Berryessa Estates is in the second stage, which calls for such steps restricting irrigation to the hours of between 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Berryessa Estates is using about 40,000 to 45,000 gallons of water daily. Ideally, the county would like to see summer month usage fall to 35,000 to 38,000 gallons daily, Silke said.

County Supervisor Diane Dillon praised the staff of the Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District that supplies water for Berryessa Estates.

"I know they have just been so concerned about this now for so many months and working hard to find solutions and the most appropriate solutions for the community," she said.

It's just one more Napa County water shortage story amid two years of drought.

