Berryessa Estates is affordable but remote

Here’s what amounts to a bargain in Napa County — Berryessa Estates has housing prices in the $300,000 to $400,000 range, less than half the median price in Napa Valley cities.

But the Estates comes with some quirks. It is among the county’s more remote communities, about 15 miles from the nearest small town, much less a city. It has been threatened by wildfires and water shortages.

Just the names of the streets amid this chaparral area suggest that the Estates is a Napa County frontier community. There are Wagon Wheel Drive, Lariat Drive, Spur Court, Deputy Drive and Bridle Street.

Remoteness can be a draw. The Estates is along a section of scenic Putah Creek and is a few miles from Lake Berryessa. In the 1960s, it was marketed as a resort and retirement community.

Gail Bickett is among the 490 or so people who call the 3-square-mile Estates near Pope Valley “home.”

“I walk out on the deck in the morning, I have squirrels in the yard and there are deer out there and the quail and doves,” Bickett said. “Of course, we have raccoon problems every night, they try to eat the chickens.”

She moved there 22 years ago after her husband died. She could afford Berryessa Estates and she decided to give it a try. She found what she described as a blue collar neighborhood where homes had views.

Bickett talked of the peace and quiet and the views of the stars at night, given the lack of light pollution.

“The other side of the coin is we all have to drive somewhere to get groceries and go to work. It’s a long commute for some people,” she said.

Jonathan Niksa and his wife Natalie met in New York and moved to Napa County in 2005, after she got a job as an assistant chef at a winery. They moved to the Estates.

“It was a place we could afford to buy a home,” Niksa said.

He works part-time for Napa Firewise and drives all over the county. She commutes to the city of Napa to work at the family's food and catering business, an hour’s drive. They have a child who attends school in St. Helena.

He views the Estates as a “boutique” community, a place surrounded by thousands of acres of open space. Everybody knows each other, he said. There used to be a community potluck before the pandemic and he’d like to see that come back.

And, if it’s a long drive to reach various stores, that’s less of an issue in this age of Internet and online ordering. Niksa said he's seen delivery trucks driving around the Estates.

Nancy Meacham of Luxe Places International Realty has been a real estate agent in the Pope Valley area since 1993. She sees the Estates as a fit for a number of people.

“Retirees, young working families and people who work locally,” she said. “There are also a number of current residents who work in the outlying East Bay or San Francisco area, who are gone during the week at work and come home to Berryessa Estates on weekend.”

These are Napa County residents who live off the Napa Valley wine country beaten track.

“A lot of people who live in Napa don’t even know that Berryessa Estates — or Pope Valley — exists,” Meacham said. “And the prices in Berryessa Estates have always typically been much lower (than Napa Valley). The reason for that is it’s very rural.”

A big vision

Napa County doesn’t allow far-flung rural communities to be built anymore. But it did in the 1960s, when Berryessa Estates, Circle Oaks and Berryessa Highlands all began taking shape.

The impetus was the creation of 26-mile-long, 3-mile-wide Lake Berryessa by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. Remote, eastern Napa County suddenly had a water recreation wonderland and developers saw dollar signs.

Matt Kelly of the Labry Corp. appeared before the Napa County Board of Supervisors in April 1964 and described an ambitious vision for the proposed Berryessa Estates.

Berryessa Estates wasn’t to be a remote outpost of homes. Kelly’s pitch involved creating what amounted to a small town.

This would be a $25 million community on 2.8 square miles with 1,500 homes and 10,000 residents. It would have a shopping center, church, rest home, 100-room inn and community recreation center.

“Our project will be a benefit to the hundreds of thousands of people who will enjoy Lake Berryessa in the future,” Kelly said.

Labry Corp. put out markers showing where the shopping center and golf course would be. It told buyers there would be a marina.

None of this happened. In 1975, Napa County and Contra Costa County prosecutors sued Labry Corp. on consumer fraud allegations. The resulting settlement had the company provide only an echo of the original vision — a boat ramp, floating pier and campground at Putah Creek.

The other Lake Berryessa communities, such as Berryessa Highlands and Circle Oaks, also fell short of the original, grandiose visions. The sprawling Berryessa area never became the growth hotbed envisioned in the 1960s.

Instead, Berryessa Estates became something else — that small outpost of a community where for some the remoteness is part of the draw.

Fire

Berryessa Estates is amid a tinderbox of dry fuels during wildfire season, yet it still stands.

It survived the 16 Fire in 1999, the Rumsey Fire in 2004, the Butts Canyon Fire in 2014, the Jerusalem Fire and Valley Fire in 2015 and the Snell Fire in 2018. Residents in many cases had to evacuate, but the community was unscathed.

Perhaps the closest call came with the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in 2020, with flames burning an American flag on a hill at the community’s entrance. By the next day, someone had replaced the flag.

“It seems like all roads of fire lead to Berryessa Estates since 2014,” Niksa said.

Bickell is part of the Berryessa Estates Fire Safe Council and wants Napa County to install fire sirens. The group estimates each siren might cost $20,000.

Cell phone coverage is sparse in this area, making Nixle alerts spotty. Robocalls don’t work when electricity and phone services is down. Some seniors have trouble hearing the high-low sirens mounted on emergency vehicles, Bickell said.

“Both Hidden Valley and Paradise installed fire sirens after their horrendous fires, homes loss and deaths,” Bickell said. “We don’t want to learn the hard way, as some did, driving around in smoke so thick they could not find the way out.”

Meanwhile, Napa Community Firewise Foundation has used a $1 million grant to help with Berryessa Estates defensible space. County Supervisor Diane Dillon said this allowed work to be done that property owners couldn't have afforded.

In addition, Pacific, Gas & Electric has been undergrounding power lines in the nearby Aetna Springs/Pope Valley areas. Above-ground power lines have sparked a number of destructive California megafires in recent years, including the Atlas and Partrick fires of 2017 in Napa County.

Water

Water is a challenge at Berryessa Estates amid drought, such as the one that is ongoing. The county is looking for solutions.

With massive Lake Berryessa reservoir a few miles away, water would seem to be plentiful. But Berryessa Estates gets water from an intake in nearby Putah Creek.

A drought-sapped creek during recent summers has shrunk to only a small, mossy pools. Christopher Silke, engineer for the Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District that runs the water system, described a dire situation last April.

“Berryessa Estates really is live theater to what we are experiencing with climate change,” Silke said.

The district has taken such steps as transfering water from a spring to the north. The drought has yet to leave Berryessa Estates high-and-dry.

“Although it is critical that the residents up there continue to conserve, the water supply has held up remarkably well this year,” Public Works Director Steven Lederer said recently.

Berryessa Estates spent last summer in a declared water emergency. Residents were to use no more than 50 gallons of water per day, just for critical and sanitary purposes.

But the future should hold more plentiful water.

The county is looking for additional supplies, Lederer said. That could mean sinking a well. It could mean finding another site for a Putah Creek intake.

A more challenging option would be to design, permit and get easements for a 7-mile pipeline from the Estates to the main part of Lake Berryessa, he said.

The Future

Berryessa Estates in theory at least could have a growth boom. It has 343 lots and 153 are vacant lots within the area served by the water and wastewater system.

Meacham is the real estate agent for several vacant lots. Asking prices recently ranged from $24,000 for .66 acres on Harness Drive to $59,000 for a .29-acre Deputy Drive lot with views of the hills and Putah Creek.

“There is the potential for growth,” Meacham said. “Most of the lots are very inexpensive and it’s a great opportunity for someone who wants to build.”

That raises the question of whether the Estates could someday at least begin to approach the original grand vision described by the developers almost 60 years ago.

Maybe not. A Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County report predicts the population will rise from 489 to 500 by 2030, which would be far from making the Estates a growth hotbed.

There are no constraints to hooking up to the Lake Berryessa Resort Improvement District water and sewer systems, Lederer said. He speculated that the biggest challenge to growth is remoteness.

“As a water/sewer district, we have always been hopeful that there would be more customers, as that would spread the costs of running the district over a larger group of rate payers,” he said.

Berryessa Estates faces constraints, such as long commutes distances and fire insurance difficulties, Dillon said. Pacific, Gas & Electric has cut electricity there during high fire-danger weather.

“Those are challenges…All that said, it’s a tight-knit community. They’ve had a lot of successes,” Dillon said.

The Estates is an opportunity and a good fit for some people, Dillon said.

Steve Bezas is one of those people. He has lived in the Estates for a half-century and recently walked near his hillside house wearing a sweat suit and knit cap.

He voiced some complaints, such as that the county needs to do more for the Estates. He was just as quick to say what he likes about the community, such as neighbors who look out for each other.

"Nice, quiet place," Bezas said. "It reminds me of the Old Country, because that's where I came from, Greece."