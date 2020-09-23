Berryessa Highlands residents pose hard questions after Napa wildfire losses

Some Highlands residents have complained of faulty hydrants. County Deputy Public Works Director Phil Miller said by email that after the fire, the county learned from contract system operators that five hydrants needed "adjustments," three of which were in the fire area.

On these five hydrants, it was difficult to operate the mechanism that turns the hydrant water flow on and off, he said.

The water treatment plant remained operating during the fire, but water demand exceeded what it could produce, Miller said. That led to partial dewatering of the system, mostly at higher elevations. Cal Fire is familiar with the system and as needed switched to hydrants at lower elevations that remained charged.

Still, Lake Berryessa is an immense water source. Some residents wondered why water couldn’t be pumped directly from the lake to the hydrants to provide all the flow needed.

“Water from the lake must go through the water treatment plant to enter the potable water system,” Miller said. “Pumping water directly into the potable water system which includes the hydrants is illegal.”

A water system could be built with fire hydrants designed to fight a wildfire of this scale. But it would cost several million dollars and system customers would have to pay for it, Miller said.