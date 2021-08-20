Berryessa Highlands trying to recover a year after Hennessey fire

“What we have now is nothing more than a garage that houses a fire engine,” Williams said.

Far below DeMoro’s home can be seen Steele Canyon Recreation Area. The county and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plan to bring in a concessionaire to turn the bare-bones resort into something much bigger. DeMoro and Williams see an opportunity.

Certainly, a company investing tens of millions of dollars to build a resort will seek better fire protection, they reason. Insurance will require this. Better fire protection for a Steele Canyon resort-to-be could be better fire protection for the Highlands.

Also visible from DeMoro’s house far below are the wastewater ponds for the Highlands. And that leads to another tale that has a Hennessey fire connection.

The Berryessa Highlands water/wastewater system already faced problems before the fire, with a relatively small customer base to pay for needed upgrades. Now, with about 30% of the community destroyed, there are even fewer homeowners to shoulder the burden.

Residents pay on average $420 every two months for water and sewer service. The Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District — governed by county supervisors — proposes to raise this to $487 and a county report said even that is insufficient to meet the district's needs.