Berryessa Highlands trying to recover a year after Hennessey fire

Berryessa Highlands has a hole in its community fabric that isn’t anywhere near to being filled.
The 2020 Hennessey fire incinerated more than 100 homes in a far-flung rural community that previously had about 350. For long-time resident Stu Williams, whose home survived, things just aren’t the same.
“You lost a lot of friends and neighbors you knew and we would have block parties and stuff like that and these people are no longer there,” Williams said. “They’re living in Fairfield or American Canyon or surrounding areas and they are just not there.”
Williams gave a tour of the Highlands on the one-year anniversary of the fire. This particular day almost seemed like a climate change prediction preview, with morning temperatures nearing 100 degrees and gray haze from the distant Dixie fire blurring scenic Lake Berryessa views.
The Hennessey/LNU Lightning Complex fire started Aug. 17, 2020 and burned out-of-sight from Napa Valley. On the other side of a mountainous barrier, away from cities and shopping centers and traffic lights, it blackened a third of the county and destroyed 311 homes in various rural outposts.
Berryessa Highlands lost more than 30% of the community. Of the 111 homes burned there, Napa County as of mid-August had received applications to rebuild just six, county officials reported.
Williams drove up the slope of Rimrock Drive, where the fire hit hard. Vacant lots that had homes before the Hennessey fire abound. Several had “for sale” signs on them, with the owners no doubt seeing barriers to someday resuming life in the Highlands.
“Insurance is just brutal,” Williams said and he knows firsthand — his annual rates almost doubled in a year to about $9,000.
There’s no “for sale” sign on Karie Leary’s lot. She and her husband are living there in a Tahoe recreational vehicle and they plan to rebuild, perhaps with a manufactured home, though she’s uncertain when.
“At least six to eight months, I’m sure,” she said as she stood on her lot. “Maybe even a year. If we can.”
A wild card is how much money their insurance company will pay. After all, Leary and her husband can’t simply build a clone of the previous house built in the 1960s. State standards have changed.
“You have to have (indoor fire) sprinklers and a fire-resistant roof and siding and all of that good stuff,” she said.
Leary is a mail carrier. She and her husband bought their Highlands house in 2017, evacuated during the Hennessey fire and returned to find virtually all the family’s possessions in ashes, including a drag racing car.
“There was absolutely nothing left,” she said.
Still, the Highlands is home.
“It’s just a real community-based place to live,” Leary said. “Everybody helps everybody. Everybody looks out for everybody ... It’s a nice place to live and it’s a lot cheaper than Napa, which we really couldn’t afford if we want to buy a house.”
Asked if she worries about another fire, Leary paused.
"I don't right now because everything is burned pretty much," she said. "I know there are spots that are not burned, but the fuel is pretty much gone."
Williams drove further up and back into the Highlands, to where RoseAnn DeMoro lives. The Hennessey fire created a semi-circle of flames around her hilltop home and she credits her vast cactus garden with helping to hold them back.
DeMoro called the Highlands “one of California’s hidden gems.” She still feels safe from wildfire on her hilltop with defensible space around her home.
“Safe to a degree,” she said.
She and Williams want the Highlands to have a fire station with on-duty firefighters. Napa County in 2016 built a pre-engineered steel satellite station in the community, but no firefighters are based there.
“What we have now is nothing more than a garage that houses a fire engine,” Williams said.
Far below DeMoro’s home can be seen Steele Canyon Recreation Area. The county and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plan to bring in a concessionaire to turn the bare-bones resort into something much bigger. DeMoro and Williams see an opportunity.
Certainly, a company investing tens of millions of dollars to build a resort will seek better fire protection, they reason. Insurance will require this. Better fire protection for a Steele Canyon resort-to-be could be better fire protection for the Highlands.
Also visible from DeMoro’s house far below are the wastewater ponds for the Highlands. And that leads to another tale that has a Hennessey fire connection.
The Berryessa Highlands water/wastewater system already faced problems before the fire, with a relatively small customer base to pay for needed upgrades. Now, with about 30% of the community destroyed, there are even fewer homeowners to shoulder the burden.
Residents pay on average $420 every two months for water and sewer service. The Napa Berryessa Resort Improvement District — governed by county supervisors — proposes to raise this to $487 and a county report said even that is insufficient to meet the district's needs.
“For a lot of people, it’s going to be a substantial blow,” Williams said.
Again, Williams and DeMoro see the planned resort renovation as offering hope, since a resort would use the water/wastewater system. That would be a big added customer to help pay system expenses.
Williams drove on to the fire area on Westridge Drive. He pointed out more lots where “for sale” signs have replaced burned-out homes — and one lot with a “sold” sign.
“I’m glad to see the sold sign,” Williams said. “It means somebody couldn’t, but somebody will.”
Williams saw even better news. A wooden frame for a future home was rising along Eastridge Drive. A Westridge Drive lot had a manufactured home waiting to be attached to a foundation.
Real estate agent Amber Payne said a majority of people with homes burned are not planning to rebuild. Reasons include the cost and just the process they’d have to navigate.
Some building-savvy buyers could buy properties, she said. Also, the rise of remote work makes the Highlands a desirable location.
Prior to COVID-19 and the fires, it could take years to sell a vacant Highlands parcel, Payne said. Today, many are selling in under 90 days. The “fire lots” are selling more than lots that have always been vacant, since they have services and buyers can get permits more quickly.
“The opportunity is to invest in an area where hopefully the resorts will be redeveloped,” she said. “Certainly, a lot of people are anticipating that — (the area) becoming more of a vacation destination.”
She said Berryessa Highlands remains affordable, at least relatively. A starter home there might cost $400,000, compared to around $700,000 in the city of Napa.
Berryessa Highlands dates back to the mid-1960s, when a developer decided to create a rural community that would take advantage of nearby Lake Berryessa reservoir. The rural outposts of Circle Oaks and Berryessa Estates also date back to this era.
