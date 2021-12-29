 Skip to main content
Development

Berryessa Point garners some interest

Berryessa Point

Napa County will find out on Jan. 10 if there are bidders to redevelop and run the vacant Berryessa Point resort.

 Courtesy of Napa County and Ragatz Realty

Napa County has some nibbles for its Berryessa Point resort renovation effort and it will soon learn if there are any bites.

The county is looking for someone to redevelop and run the vacant resort on the shore of Lake Berryessa. It had set a Dec. 20 deadline for proposals, but extended this until Jan. 10.

Grant Sedgwick of Ragatz Resort Realty has been managing the effort for the county.

“We certainly expect to receive proposals,” Sedgwick said by email. “So far, we’ve received inquiries and/or expressions of interest from four potential bidders.”

Napa County is already negotiating exclusively with Sun Communities to redevelop and run the Lake Berryessa resorts of Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon and Monticello Shores. It decided to put Berryessa Point out-to-bid separately.

If the county follows past practice, proposals for Berryessa Point will be evaluated by a committee of senior county staff. Then staff will make a recommendation to the county Board of Supervisors in closed session, Sedgwick said.

“If and when the supervisors choose to enter into exclusive negotiations with any proponent, I understand the proposals will be made public,” he said.

Selection of a developer/operator for Berryessa Point could be made within six to eight weeks of bids being received. Work might not begin on the site for 12 months to 18 months, depending on such factors as environmental assessment, he said.

Berryessa Point is 55 acres, smaller than other Lake Berryessa resort sites. An initial feasibility analysis assumed development potential to be perhaps 100 sites for RV and tent camping and cabins and about 50 boat slips, an October county report said.

“However, it is a beautiful site in a prominent location, for which expressions of developer/operator interest have recently been received,” the report said.

Lake Berryessa is a federal reservoir with seven resort sites on federally owned land. The original Lake Berryessa resorts developed after the reservoir was created in the late 1950s by the completion of Monticello Dam over Putah Creek.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation more than decade ago removed infrastructure from five of the resorts and began looking for concessionaires to redevelop them. In 2020, Napa County agreed to help with the stalled effort.

Lake Berryessa in east Napa County is 23 miles long and three miles wide, with a snaking shoreline of 165 miles. Most of the water goes to Solano County cities and farms, though the lake provides Napa County with water recreation such as boating and fishing.

