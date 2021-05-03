Beware Napa speeders: science students are watching

“Motorcycle!”

“Here comes a fast one,” Skadal said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Signs at the school note a 25 mph speed limit, but many vehicles seemed to be going quite a bit faster.

Kashin Adams, 8th grader, said the Speed Lab was one of the first projects he’s been able to do outside this year. “If I was at home on Zoom, it wouldn’t be as much fun.”

“It’s easier to learn in person,” said Cassidy Jones, also an 8th grader. “It’s fun” to see the reactions of the drivers once they notice kids recording them during the Speed Lab, she said.

“I want to catch a fast car,” she added.

Eighth grade student Natalie Ball said she also prefers attending school on campus. “You get to be more focused,” she said. “Half the kids are probably sleeping right now,” she said referring to those who continue distance learning.

It’s important to get outside the classroom and do hands-on activities in person, said Skadal. Kids learn more effectively that way, he said. Of course, it’s difficult when some of the students are learning remotely. “I’m hoping my Zoomers are actually getting something from this,” he said.