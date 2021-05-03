Beware Napa speeders: science students are watching

Seated in chairs placed a safe distance from the roadway, the group of Silverado Middle School students on Thursday aimed their smartphones at the cars passing the school.
They were looking to catch speeders. But not to give tickets. These science students were capturing the seconds it took cars to travel between two points. From there, they calculated the miles per hour for each vehicle.
It’s all part of a “speed lab” study the students are working on in 8th grade science, explained teacher Dan Skadal.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“This is for our unit on motion,” said Skadal. “It’s gonna be a challenge,” he said, seeing as about half the class was meeting in person and the other half via Zoom. “But they’re up for the challenge.”
At the roadside of Coombsville Road, Skadal placed his laptop on a stool so the “Zoomers” could still see the “Roomers” conducting the experiment in person.
As cars passed, Skadal called out alerts for the students to stop and start video and start and stop timing. They followed along, filling out their worksheets to record the kind of car, distance and time.
“Lexus!” called out Skadal.
“UPS!”
“White van!”
“Motorcycle!”
“Here comes a fast one,” Skadal said.
Signs at the school note a 25 mph speed limit, but many vehicles seemed to be going quite a bit faster.
Kashin Adams, 8th grader, said the Speed Lab was one of the first projects he’s been able to do outside this year. “If I was at home on Zoom, it wouldn’t be as much fun.”
“It’s easier to learn in person,” said Cassidy Jones, also an 8th grader. “It’s fun” to see the reactions of the drivers once they notice kids recording them during the Speed Lab, she said.
“I want to catch a fast car,” she added.
Eighth grade student Natalie Ball said she also prefers attending school on campus. “You get to be more focused,” she said. “Half the kids are probably sleeping right now,” she said referring to those who continue distance learning.
It’s important to get outside the classroom and do hands-on activities in person, said Skadal. Kids learn more effectively that way, he said. Of course, it’s difficult when some of the students are learning remotely. “I’m hoping my Zoomers are actually getting something from this,” he said.
After the speed lab, the students will make a Google slide presentation with the data that they gathered.
With just minutes left in 3rd period, the students picked up their chairs and walked back to the classroom.
Skadal continued to interact to his Zoomers, asking about their data and what they had been able to gather on their end.
"Were you able to do some timing or video?" he asked the Zoomers.
“Good job today,” Skadal told the class. “I’m glad you were able to persevere.”
Photos: Napa middle school students conduct "speed lab" science project
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Silverado Middle School speed lab
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County and Cal Fire see downsides to a $1.5 million offer from Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture to base two Fire Boss planes here.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
Rich Anderson stepped down after serving as head coach of Vintage High varsity baseball for 26 of the last 29 seasons and is now on the staff …
Live musical performances are now permitted at limited capacity indoors in Napa Valley. The fate of larger gatherings — including BottleRock —…
Napa's Stone Brewing and landlord West Pueblo Partners are caught up in lease dispute at the historic Borreo Building.
Napa County Public Health officials say they have the capability to vaccinate 75% to 80% of the county's residents by summer, but have seen a …
Take a look at Napa Valley's most expensive ultra-luxury estates for sale. We're talking $26 million — and up.
Thirteen areas fully or mostly enclosed by the city of Napa — and home to some 2,100 people — remain in the unincorporated county.
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
Napa County puts its Old Sonoma Road property on the market and bidders responded.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com