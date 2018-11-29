Instead of math or language arts, the 246 students at Mt. George Elementary School spent their Wednesday learning something different: the ways of the ninja.
Wearing matching T-shirts and headbands tied in the back, the mini ninjas kicked, crawled, jumped and sweated through an obstacle course created for the school’s first official Ninja Warrior Challenge.
The stations included a padded 'dummy' for roundhouse kicks, a crab walk, burpees, sit-ups, jumping over and under hay bales and an army crawl under “barbed” wire.
“It’s brilliant,” said Julie Tyler, the east Napa school's principal. “The kids are having a blast.”
Jessica Valtierra is the Mt. George parent who helped organize the Ninja Warrior Challenge.
Valtierra, who has a black belt in taekwondo, said they chose the theme because “it’s something different” than a traditional jogathon where kids run circles on a track.
Besides that, the “American Ninja Warrior” competition – where athletes attempt to complete a series of obstacles, “is big right now on TV and I wanted to give them something fun to do,” said Valtierra.
Students who ran the obstacle course competed in teams with names such as the Ninja Turtles, the Lightning Bolts and the Orange Bandits.
Even though they weren’t tallying laps, students were encouraged to sign up sponsors to make donations to support the school and its students.
“It’s really fun,” said new ninja Charlotte Panton, third grader, as she waited her turn to try the army crawl.
Adar Yildiz, fifth grader, said liked the army crawl obstacle the best “because I like crawling and you couldn’t touch the wires.”
“I like the kicking,” said Fiona Mitchell, a fourth grader.
Grace Geitner, fifth grader, agreed. At one kicking obstacle, “It was a challenge for everybody to (try) and get the most kicks,” she said.
“It was more competitive and everybody worked harder” to kick as much as possible, said Lucas Sarrow, fifth grader.
The Ninja Warrior course was originally planned for earlier in November, but poor air quality from wildfires caused the event to be postponed. Then, anticipating a day of rain, the event had to be moved into the school’s small auditorium.
“This is a bit of an improvisation but the kids seem to be having fun anyway,” said parent Mollie Miller.