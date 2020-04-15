'Beyond Crazy': Coronavirus turns California's $20 billion budget reserves into red ink

The emphasis this year will be on COVID-19 cleanup legislation, wildfires and the state's growing homelessness crisis, said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, a San Diego Democrat and chair of the Appropriations Committee. Everything else faces the chopping block.

"It's tough to be in a position where we know there's not a lot of extra money. And I've heard a ton of stories, from previous Appropriations chairs that served in fiscal times that were tougher, how mean of a job it was," Gonzalez said. "We'll experience this year and next year, some belt tightening."

The budget approval process also will be streamlined. Normally, Senate and Assembly subcommittees hold weeks of hearings on spending proposals before passing a budget in June.

This spring, many of those meetings are expected to be swapped for bipartisan oversight hearings of how Newsom's administration is spending the $1.1 billion in COVID-19 emergency funds the Legislature unanimously authorized in mid-March.

"Managing the COVID-19 crisis has brought unprecedented change into all of our lives and in the way we are conducting the people's work here in California," said Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego. "Everyone in this state, from families to our courageous medical professionals, has had to adjust, and so will our government."

