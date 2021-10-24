Beyond the label: What your wine’s packaging is trying to tell you

“Also, in 2000 we succeeded in getting the landmark Napa Name Law passed in Sacramento, which mandates that all wines carrying Napa, Napa Valley or any of our nested appellations to truly come from that place and meet the 85 percent minimum federal grape sourcing requirements,” said Stults. “Anybody not abiding by that law runs the risk of having their license to produce wine taken from them by the California ABC.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But in addition to jumping through these necessary legal hoops, wine marketing specialists say that brands are also expected to get a facelift more and more frequently as well.

“Consumers are used to brands being visually refreshed more often,” said Rice. “Back in the day when I first started in branding and package design, you didn’t touch it … But they are all so used to change because the world is moving so fast.”

As a reaction, wine groups like Napa’s Plata Wine Partners are proactively rebranding their past labels in hopes of a boost in sales and attention.

“Every detail speaks to the customer, and one of the things that we have committed to do is we are revisiting the packaging for every wine that we produce so we can see what we can do to elevate it,” said Plata’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Aaron Fein.