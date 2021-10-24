Beyond the label: What your wine’s packaging is trying to tell you

There’s a reason perusing a bottle shop is a greater ordeal than raiding the cereal aisle, and it isn’t just because of booze. All connoisseurs of fine dining and drink know that you taste first with the eyes, and popping open a bottle of embossed and foiled wine is no exception.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
“You think about trying to grab attention, and with the onset of the popularity of wine websites, you've got a pretty hefty competitive set to break through and get to consumers,” said Ed Rice, managing director of Affinity Creative based in Vallejo.
Here in Napa Valley, Orin Swift and Prisoner Wine Company are two leading groups that first broke the mold for what it means to brand a fine wine, with dark and striking imagery on their bottles to reflect the sultry sips inside.
Nowadays wineries may opt for a minimalist approach, others for the brightest and most vibrant hues that can be printed. There are also literal interpretations of a winery’s terroir, like the hidden animals in Trefethen’s Eshcol Red or the geographic locators on Obsidian’s Half Mile Cabernet Sauvignon.
“It depends on individuals and their background and their interests,” Rice said. “Designers are natural critics, and they are going to look at topography and color selection and look at it through a critical eye, whereas my background being a little bit more business oriented, I am going to think about who that producer is trying to appeal to.
“Who are they trying to attract? Are they trying to attract an adventurous buyer, or a more traditional buyer?”
Regardless of intention, there are some mandated requirements for commercial wine labels.
According to Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) rules, all wines must have its brand name, class, appellation of origin, alcohol content, net contents, winery name and address, percentage of foreign wine and a health warning statement outlined on the label. In addition, there also must be a written declaration if the wine contains sulfites, FD&C yellow #5, cochineal extract or carmine.
Beyond that, the label is all about the design and establishing a brand’s image. But according to Rice, consumers are more complex nowadays, and as a result, it isn’t as simple as choosing between a dainty or bold print for your label.
“Consumers have gotten more adventurous, and they are more willing to explore, [but] they are also a bit more educated,” he said. “Consumers are developing more understanding, especially with Millennials and Gen Z ... They are more willing to try new varieties.”
More educated wine drinkers means that folks may be more attentive to things like appellation names when purchasing wine, so regulation is necessary to make sure inconsistencies don’t fly under the radar and mislead consumers. But with thousands of players in the market, it is hard to keep track of it all.
Large industry groups will monitor pending applications through the TTB to ensure outsiders aren’t snagging the Napa Valley moniker for themselves, and when it comes to naming a wine label, trademark laws are in place to avoid consumer confusion.
One such group is the Napa Valley Vintners, who have a staff of lawyers to keep an eye on new applications.
“A main reason the Napa Valley Vintners fight so hard to protect the Napa name is so that consumers can have 100 percent confidence that, when they see Napa on the label, they can trust it is Napa in the bottle,” said NVV’s Vice President of Industry Relations, Rex Stults.
“When the words ‘Napa Valley’ appear on a wine label, they, in effect, are the intellectual property of the vintners and growers in the Napa Valley who collectively have spent a century and a half cultivating a well-earned reputation for producing some of the world’s finest wines,” said Stults. “The words ‘Napa Valley’ represent a multi-billion-dollar wine industry and that is why the Napa Valley Vintners invest considerable time and money into protecting the integrity of the Napa name.”
The result is a range of legislation enacted over the last 30 years, from the 1990 California Conjunctive Labeling Law to the most recent action in 2015 that requires applicants for the Napa Valley trademark to get consent from the NVV. The group has also been centerstage in passing state laws requiring wines that list their sub-appellation — think Oakville, Mount Veeder, the works — to also list the motherland of “Napa Valley,” too.
“Also, in 2000 we succeeded in getting the landmark Napa Name Law passed in Sacramento, which mandates that all wines carrying Napa, Napa Valley or any of our nested appellations to truly come from that place and meet the 85 percent minimum federal grape sourcing requirements,” said Stults. “Anybody not abiding by that law runs the risk of having their license to produce wine taken from them by the California ABC.”
But in addition to jumping through these necessary legal hoops, wine marketing specialists say that brands are also expected to get a facelift more and more frequently as well.
“Consumers are used to brands being visually refreshed more often,” said Rice. “Back in the day when I first started in branding and package design, you didn’t touch it … But they are all so used to change because the world is moving so fast.”
As a reaction, wine groups like Napa’s Plata Wine Partners are proactively rebranding their past labels in hopes of a boost in sales and attention.
“Every detail speaks to the customer, and one of the things that we have committed to do is we are revisiting the packaging for every wine that we produce so we can see what we can do to elevate it,” said Plata’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Aaron Fein.
Fein says that when he first entered the wine space, he saw the infamous boom of critter labels firsthand while working for the then-tiny company, Barefoot. Since then, a lot has changed.
“You could design something that was cute and put a decent price on it, and people were attracted to it,” said Fein. “It went from the critter phase, and then it went into the confections phase where people were into the cupcakes and the layered cakes and all of these different confectionary things with that sweet-ish look to it.”
“And while I think that is still out there a little bit, consumers have gotten more sophisticated.”
Rice also noted how this “critter phase” impacted the wine label world, as suddenly even highly valued brands were dabbling in these cutesy designs.
“In the past, looking like a credible wine was very traditional and you would just see the image of the vineyard, and I think over time those traditional elements have been relaxed,” he said.
Both firms work to weave the story of their client’s wine into the packaging, whether that means showing the farming history of an estate or picking a motif that tells the company’s story. For one of Plata’s clients, Verada Vineyards, Fein and his staff integrated the Latin word verity meaning truth — which the winery’s name is a play off of — into the overall story.
“The concept of this brand is the truth in winemaking and the whole is better than the sum of its parts, and this is a tri-county brand, so we get some grapes from Sonoma, Monterey and either San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara,” said Fein.
For another area business, Eric Kent Wine Cellars, every bottle is a work of art —literally. Colleen Teitgen is partner and curator at Eric Kent and spends countless hours tracking down the perfect, pre existing art pieces for the brand’s new wine releases.
“I am constantly scouring the internet, checking out galleries, open studios, social media for new artists,” said Teitgen. “I’m generally not looking for ‘typical’ wine art … no vineyard landscapes, grapes or wine glasses.”
Teitgen tries to focus on finding Bay Area artists to feature on their labels, but great art knows no geographical boundaries and sometimes lands itself on Eric Kent bottles. She also pairs the label with the wine in terms of flavor profiles that give the wine personality, and over the years, wine club members help choose which labels will stand the test of time in their Permanent Collection.
“Is it light and whimsical, dark and brooding, sexy and sultry? I taste the wine and then think about how it makes me feel and keep those notes in mind when I’m looking through the art,” said Teitgen. “[And] because sharing new art is part of our original mission and history, we still introduce new artists through our Barrel Climber and The Pianist bottlings.”
These two collections consist of artwork from lots of different artists in lots of different styles, speaking to the dimension and complexity of their wines.
“At their best, wine and art make us all ask questions, seek a deeper experience, and savor it in the fullness of now, from the moment the bottle comes out to the last sip of the evening,” said Teitgen. “We pause to look at the art — Do we find it beautiful or strange? Does it remind us of anything? How does it make us feel? What does it make us think? — Then we smell and taste the wine, spend time with the aromas and flavors, the textures and sensations, and ask all the same questions.”
“Just like people enjoy food and wine together, when you look at it this way, the art labels and the wines are the perfect pairing.”
You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.