Bicycle fatality on Highway 29 in American Canyon

A bicyclist was killed after being struck on Highway 29 nearly Kimberly Drive at 12:22 a.m. Friday, American Canyon police reported.

Police said the bicyclist was riding in the slow northbound lane when struck by the minivan. There were no lights on the bike and the rider was wearing dark clothing, police said.

The identity of the cyclist won't be released until next of kin have been notified, police said.

The cyclist was riding in a traffic lane with bags of items hanging from the handlebars, police said.