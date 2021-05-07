Bicycle fatality on Highway 29 in American Canyon

A bicyclist was killed after being struck on Highway 29 nearly Kimberly Drive at 12:22 a.m. Friday, American Canyon police reported.
Police said the bicyclist was riding in the slow northbound lane when struck by the minivan. There were no lights on the bike and the rider was wearing dark clothing, police said.
The identity of the cyclist won't be released until next of kin have been notified, police said.
The cyclist was riding in a traffic lane with bags of items hanging from the handlebars, police said.
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
A driver and her passenger were arrested on weapon allegations after a traffic stop for a Vehicle Code violation, Napa Police said.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.