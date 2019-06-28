A man in his 60s was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train while riding his bicycle westbound on a sidewalk on Golf Course Drive, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
The man may have been wearing headphones under the hood of a sweatshirt when he was struck around 7 a.m. and the death appears to be an accident, Deputy Chief Aaron Johnson said.
The man was riding west on the south sidewalk toward Commerce Boulevard when he was hit by the southbound train, Johnson said.
The bells, flashing lights and crossing arm of the warning system were operating at the track crossing and the train horn was sounding at the time of the collision, Johnson said.
There wasn’t a crossing arm in the man’s path but there are yellow signs on the sidewalk at the crossing warning travelers to watch for trains, Johnson said.
“If he was riding on the other side of the road a crossing arm would have prevented him from being hit,” Johnson said.
It was the second SMART train fatality in two days. A woman was struck and killed by a northbound train Thursday morning in the same area.
SMART code enforcement officers said they warned the woman about trespassing on the tracks, and the woman was seen going under the crossing arm before running across the tracks where she was hit.