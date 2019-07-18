Foothill Boulevard from Lincoln Avenue to Petrified Forest Road in Calistoga was closed Thursday, due to a fatality that occurred early in the morning, according to Napa CHP.
Calistoga Police responded to a call at about 4 a.m. and discovered the body of a deceased white adult male lying in the eastbound lane of Foothill Boulevard near the intersection of Silver Street, with a bicycle nearby. Officers observed injuries consistent with being hit by a car, and there were no responsible vehicles located at the scene, said Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya.
Due to the unattended death and nature of the injuries, Calistoga PD enlisted the assistance of CHP and the County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation is ongoing.