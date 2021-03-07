Bidders apply to operate new Lake Berryessa resorts

Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with this initial step of the county's resort redevelopment effort.

“The most important part is the market responded, and there is interest,” Pedroza said.

The next step is for county officials to review the proposals to make certain they meet the requirements. Then an evaluation team will score each responsive proposal, looking at such factors as the proposed concept, experience and financial strength and community engagement plan.

Submitters of the proposals earning the three highest scores for each of the three resorts might be invited to give the county a presentation. The county will negotiate with only one bidder for each of the resorts.

Napa County will make public the number of bids received and the bidders’ identities once contract negotiations are completed and staff is prepared to make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, Upton said. May is the target to approve contracts.

Pedroza said the county before moving ahead will make the public aware of the potential resort improvements. County officials want to make sure the Lake Berryessa community shares the excitement over what is being proposed.