Big bids at Premiere Napa Valley futures barrel auction

He added there was a good-size crop in 2018, with “a lot of concentration and depth.” Bath added, “Even though they are fun to taste now, this wine could use some cellaring. The best ones could easily age 20-25 years. They are going to be approachable, they are going to be tempting, but you’ll be rewarded by waiting.”

Diamond Mountain vintner Dawnine Dyer added the wines from 2018 are, “In my opinion, the 2018 was a real classic Cabernet vintage for Napa Valley.”

One of the 180 wines from 2018 vintage was a Stags’ Leap Winery Cabernet Sauvignon called “Audentia.” Pouring the wine was Csilla Kato, a part of the winemaking team. The wine was fermented in puncheons, which hold 180 gallons and are only used for fermenting the Premiere lots. Kato said the puncheons provide an early integration of wine and fruit. It is a dark fruited wine that has firm tannins for aging. It will be released in October 2021. The winemaker was Christophe Paubert. The name of the lot, “Audentia” comes from co-founder Horace Chase’s family motto: “Sed Contra Audentior Ito,” which means, “always push harder.”

It sold for $12,000.

One of two sparkling wines was a 1994 reserve from Schramsberg Vineyards. It was late disgorged.

On its lees for 25 years, this exceptional sparkling wine has a blend of dried apple and mango fruit with still-bright pear and apple, made complex by honey, nutty, hay aromas and flavors. Always a favorite of the winemakers in the room, Hugh Davies greets a heavy stream of visitors. Fritz Hatton sold the 5-case lot for $4,000. At the beginning of the bid, he said, “We got 15 paddles up at $4,000, can you help me out?” The bid went quickly to $10,000 and it sold for $24,000.

