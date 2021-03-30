Big drop in Napa COVID-19 cases after weekend surge, county reports

There were 10 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, a major decline from the 48 cases reported for the weekend.

Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, explained the weekend surge Tuesday, saying it was tied to 24 new cases at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville.

This outbreak is being investigated by both the county and the state to learn if these are true, positive tests, Relucio said in an interview. Most of those who tested positive had been vaccinated and only one case was symptomatic, she said.

This surge in cases at the Veterans Home was enough to keep Napa County from moving from red tier to orange tier on the state's COVID-19 rating scale. The county could possibly make the jump next week if new cases can be kept to a low level, Relucio said.

The county said 29,247 county residents are now fully vaccinated against the virus. This is 24% of the county's population 16 years and older for whom a vaccine is permitted. A week ago 20% of this group had been fully vaccinated.